Entertainment News on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Pusha T and Malice known as Clipse parted ways with Def Jam but the duo is ready to drop a new EP with fellow 757 producer, Pharell.
Lil Wayne is heading to Hampton Roads and the latest news in the Diddy trial lead the entertainment report by Ambie Renee from 103 Jamz.
