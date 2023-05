HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — News 3 Anchor Erin Miller joins Coast Live to share a preview of her upcoming special "Military Watch: Salute to Sailors," which provides an in-depth look at her experience in the Navy's "Sailor For A Day" program.

Check out "Military Watch: Salute to Sailors" Friday, May 26 on WTKR News 3 as well as all of our streaming platforms.