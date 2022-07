HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Myles McNutt is an Entertainment Critic, Writer, Blogger, and ODU Professor who knows just about everything there is to know about Pop Culture. Myles chats with Coast Live about the current state of the summer box office, analyzing what has worked, what's bombed, and what it all says about the film industry in 2022.

