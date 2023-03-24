Events and entertainment in New Town on Coast Live: Positively Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — You could say that the New Town area in Williamsburg really has it all. In addition to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and homes, the community is gearing up for an exciting summer concert series. And the best part—it's free!

Chandler Nunnally spoke with Scott Grafton, one of the local business owners who helps put these events together, to get a special preview as part of Coast Live's "Positively Williamsburg" special.

Paid for by New Town Williamsburg

newtownwilliamsburg.com