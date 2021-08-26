"Evil" series star Aasif Mandvi on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Aasif Mandvi currently stars on “Evil”, which returns for Part 2 of its second season on Paramount+ on August 29. As Evil’s resident techie/skeptic, Ben, he works with priest-in-training David (Mike Colter) and female psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers) as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Mandvi joins us to talk about what to expect from the upcoming season and share some behind-the-scenes details.