Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 07, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Actress Katja Herbers chats with Coast Live about the upcoming third season of "Evil," premiering Sunday, June 12 on Paramount+. Start streaming now at paramountplus.com!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.