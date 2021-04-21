Watch
Examining indoor air quality on Coast Live

Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 19:30:07-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If there is one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed, it’s the way we think about the air we breathe. So, it’s no surprise that in a new survey commissioned by Lennox Industries, 60% of surveyed homeowners say they prioritize good indoor air quality now more than they did a year ago. Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Residential, joins us to educate consumers on how to achieve consistently perfect air at home!

