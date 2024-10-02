Examining the costs of frivolous lawsuits for consumers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The cost of living is increasing, and one organization, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), believes inflation isn't the only culprit. The firm claims that misuse of the legal system, fueled by attorney advertising, frivolous lawsuits and claims funded by financiers, has wrought a litigious culture, ultimately burdening every consumer and business with increased costs.

Lynne McChristian joined the University of Illinois in January 2019. She is the director of the Office of Risk Management & Insurance Research at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, where she is also a senior instructor teaching insurance and enterprise risk management classes.

McChristian has also been a consultant with the Insurance Information Institute and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, both industry trade groups.

Paid for by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

For more information, visit apci.org/legal-system-abuse.