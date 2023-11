HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jessi DiPette from The Z and Sharon Cook from the Underground Performing Arts Collective share a preview of the exciting winter schedule of holiday shows at the venue, highlighting diverse artists and creative voices in our community.

For a look at the complete schedule, as well as more information about the Z Ticket Bank, visit thez.org/holidays-at-the-z.

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater

TheZ.org