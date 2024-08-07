Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Expert explains how to make healthy decisions for healthy aging on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Older adults age 65 and over often shoulder a significant portion of healthcare costs but may not always receive the care they prefer.

Shared decision making, which involves patient-clinician discussions to decide on tests, treatment and care, and balances clinical evidence with patients’ preferences and values, shows promise for engaging patients in their healthcare decisions.

Nicole Iny, Executive Director of Grants and Consumer Education at FAIR Health, explains.

Paid for by FAIR Health. For more information, please visit FAIRHealthOlderAdults.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device