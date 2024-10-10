Experts from CHIP urge new parents to follow safe sleeping habits with infants on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Trish O'Brien, CEO of CHIP, and Dr. Cynthia Romero from the Brock Institute from Macon & Joan Brock Health Sciences school at Old Dominion University join Coast Live to discuss the "Sleeptight" program, with the goal of educating new parents about safe sleeping practices with infants at home.

Safe Sleep Tips:

•Avoid smoking around baby. Smoke in the air or on clothes is dangerous for baby.

•Adult beds, couches, chairs and car seats are not safe for baby to sleep.

•If you are tired while holding baby, place baby back in the crib.

•Breastfeed, if you are able.

•Offer baby a pacifier (without a string attached).

•Make sure everyone that cares for baby follows these safe sleep tips.

Find more information on Safe Sleep at: www.sleeptighthamptonroads.org.

Prenatal to Kindergarten, Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP) is helping kids right from the start. CHIP provides services in Hampton Roads for children through age six and expectant mothers in the focus areas of health improvement, school readiness and self-sufficiency.

Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP)

1302 Jefferson St. Chesapeake

Office Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Phone (757) 543-9100

Learn more at www.chipshr.org.