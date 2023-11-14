Watch Now
Explore the high seas with employment opportunities from NOAA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chris Nichols, a recruiter for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s professional mariners, joins Coast Live to discuss the qualifications and benefits of working with NOAA, and an upcoming hiring event for folks interested in joining the team.

Hiring event details:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
NOAA Marine Operations Center-Atlantic
439 W. York St.
Norfolk, VA 23510

Applicants do not need to be present at the hiring events to apply for NOAA ship jobs. Apply online at marinerhiring.noaa.gov.

For more information, email moc.recruiting@noaa.gov or call 1-833-SAIL-USA (724-5872).

