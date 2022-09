SUFFOLK, Va. — General Manager David Speight and Executive Chef Braden Mieggs from Amedeo's Ristorante show off the atmosphere and menu at their classy italian eatery, located in North Suffolk, as part of Coast Live's "Positively Suffolk: A Celebration of the City."

Presented by Amedeo's Ristorante

757-956-6481

amedeos.com