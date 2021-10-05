Exploring the Elizabethan Gardens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, NC were created for your enjoyment, and as a living memorial to the time when Sir Walter Raleigh’s lost colonists lived in this very place over 400 years ago. Executive Director Carl Curnutte joins us to talk about the beautiful nature that can be found there and some exciting events coming up.

