HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This summer, more Americans will be grilling vegetables than ever before.

Whether it’s an effort to eat more cleanly or to be more sustainable, a Yale Climate Connections Survey recently revealed that nearly a third of adults in the U.S. are trying to eat less meat.

Thankfully, it’s never been easier—or more delicious—to eat our vegetables!

Paid for by Bright Farms and Mucci Farms.

Visit www.brightfarms.com and www.muccifarms.com for more information.