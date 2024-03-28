Exploring the life of a donation at Goodwill on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Now that spring is here, many folks are decluttering and tidying around the house. But what happens to the things you decide to get rid of?

April Woodard heads out to Goodwill to chat with Laura Faison from Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia about the life cycle of a donation, and how Goodwill uses donations to support the Hampton Roads community.

To learn more about Goodwill’s mission, how you can donate or to find a store near you, visit https://goodwillvirginia.org.

Paid for by Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.