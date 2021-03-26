Exploring The Living Black Wax Museum on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "The Living Black Wax Museum," returns virtually! In partnership with the Hampton History Museum, the Hampton Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated presents a video exhibit of notable figures in African American history portrayed by children, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Hampton Chapter of Jack and Jill President Tatia Granger joins us with the details along with 10th grader Rheis Granger, portraying Vanessa Williams and 7th grader Christian Keesee, portraying Guy Bulford.

In light of Covid- 19 concerns, this popular community event will air in video format on the Hampton History Museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org to learn more.