Fabulous food finds with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shares some local food and wine finds!

CHEERS TO THE VIRGINIA WINE OF THE MONTH CLUB

JUMP MOUNTAIN VINEYARD’S LIVIA

We love our monthly shipment from the Virginia Wine of the Month Club. It’s a great way to explore wines from across the state.

A recent selection included Jump Mountain Vineyard’s Livia from the Shenandoah Valley AVA.

The wine is an original Italian-style blend of northern Italian grape varieties.

The nose is juicy with a hint of smoke. The palate is full bodied, very fruity, with soft tannins.

Livia pairs well with turkey, duck, and pork dishes.

The name comes from the Empress Livia Drusilla Augusta, wife of Augustus Caesar. The empress proclaimed Refosco, the dominate grape in the blend, to be her favorite wine.

Jump Mountain Vineyards is located in Rockbridge Baths.

Today’s Jump Mountain Vineyard is a recent selection from the Virginia Wine of the Month Club; visit www.VaWineClub.com

SPRING SALAD

WITH SASSY HUMMUS DRESSING

It’s spring, and tender, fresh greens are in season. Also in market are young vegetables, like carrots and radishes. It’s a shame to drown a salad crafted from such delicate ingredients in a heavy dressing.

We love the sassy flavor of a well-crafted hummus.

One of our favorite offerings is the hummus from the venerable Azar’s.

The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean dishes.

There are two Virginia Beach locations, one in Hilltop and one in Pembroke.

The Pembroke eatery has a store attached selling housemade specialties and other goods. Hummus and other items are also for sale at the Hilltop location.

Our dressing is simple and easy to make with hummus, dijon, herbs, lemon juice, and oil. Here’s how we make it:

In a sealable jar, add 1 cup hummus, 4 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon dried herbs. Seal the jar well and shake vigorously until the dressing comes together.

Optional: add 2 tablespoon crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese before shaking.

Note: you can substitute water for the olive oil for less robust, but calorie-saving dressing.

Adjust seasoning to your liking by adding additional lemon juice or herbs. Adjust thickness of dressing by adding a little more hummus to thicken or a little more oil to thin. Store unused dressing sealed and refrigerated for 2-3 days.

Use as you would any dressing on green or pasta salads, as a dip for vegetables and other treats, drizzled on top of protein bowls, and more.

For more on Azar’s, visit www.AzarFoods.com

FABULOUS FOOD FIND

NOSHING AT THE ATLANTIC

We love The Atlantic, located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The casual but classy seafood-centric restaurant is great for lunch and dinner. With warmer weather, we recently decided to have a lunch of cold plates.

I met my good friend, Lindsay Bennett, owner of Press 626, for a lingering midday meal. Here is what we enjoyed:

+Caviar and Blinis: with creme fraiche, chive, egg, red onion

+Atlantic Deviled Eggs: with everything spice, salmon pastrami, house hot sauce

+Salmon Crudo: with black lime, citrus, avocado, fennel, white soy

+Smoked NC Trout Pate: with hot buttered saltines, capers, dill, pickled red onion

+Plus a dozen raw oysters with a variety of mignonettes

Each item was absolutely perfect and enjoyed with a bottle of Billecart-Salmon champagne.

Bravo to owner David Edelen, Chef Dave Brue, and crew

For more on The Atlantic, visit www.TheAtlanticVB.com

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join today, www.facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks