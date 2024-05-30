Faith-based addiction treatment programs from Faith Recovery on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Travis Hall, Executive Director of Faith Recovery, discusses the center's faith-based approach to helping people who struggle with addiction find their path to recovery.
For information on programs and enrollment, call (757) 244-1234 or visit www.faithrecoveryhope.org.
Upcoming event: “Strength in the Wilderness: Gathering for Good”
Dinner, Music & Stories
Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.
Liberty Live Church
1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton
757-945-0403
www.facebook.com/FaithRecoveryHope/
Paid for by Faith Recovery.