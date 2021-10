HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We learn about Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair and Haunted Hunt Club Farm with WTKR's Chandler Nunnally.

Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair is open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm is open Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 20 - Sunday, October 31 at 2388 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.

Presented by

Hunt Club Farm

huntclubfarm.com