Fall flavors with Chef K on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef K grew up in Italy cooking with the mamas and the grandmas of the old country. The kitchen was the heart of the family and was the beginning of her passion for preparing fresh, nutritious foods that nourish the body and the soul. She joins us to prepare Chef K’s Curry Peanut Soup and Chef K’s Punkin’ Mousse.

Chef K’s Curry Peanut Soup

Ingredients:

1 2½ pound butternut squash, chopped into 1 inch cubes

6 ounces baby carrots, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

3-4 cups chicken broth

2 Tbsp curry powder

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

Directions:

In a large heavy pot, combine squash cubes, carrots, garlic, onion, ad chicken broth to cover. Bring to a boil for about 15 minutes, then reduce to simmer for another 15 to 20 minutes until carrots are fork tender. Remove from heat and stir in curry powder and peanut butter. Pour into food processor or blender and puree until smooth and creamy. Serves 6 to 8.

Chef K’s Punkin’ Mousse

Ingredients:

1 8oz tub low-fat non-dairy whipped topping, thawed

2 Tbsp powdered sugar

8 oz canned pumpkin

2 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Fat free caramel sauce

Low fat whipped cream

Fresh ground nutmeg for garnish

Directions:

Place whipped topping in a medium mixing bowl. Fold powdered sugar and canned pumpkin into whipped topping. Fold in cinnamon and nutmeg. Place in freezer to chill for 1 hour before serving. Serve topped with fat free caramel sauce and low fat whipped cream. Add a sprinkle of freshly ground nutmeg before serving.

