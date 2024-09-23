Fall Menu Calls for Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Seasons change and so do our palettes and plates. You may notice that as the weather cools our bodies long for more fat and carbs, but having a hearty meal doesn't mean it has to be heavy.

Chef Matthew May brought a sciencey and savory recipe to the Coast Live kitchen. He tasked host, April Woodard to add in an ingredient or two.

Butternut Squash & Chickpea Tagine:

1-TBSP. yellow curry oil

1/2-tsp. cinnamon

1-tsp. chopped garlic

1/4-tsp. chili flakes

1/4-cup sliced red onion

2-cups butternut squash, cubed

1/2-cup canned chickpeas, drained

1/2-cup vegetable broth

1/4-cup dried apricots, sliced

1/2-tsp. spicy curry sea salt

Optional: 1/2-cup chopped greens

