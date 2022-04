HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fashion Designer Mia Reid has had a long and successful career, beginning at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology and leading her to positions at some of the largest urban brands in the industry. Mia launched her own line in 2016, The Mia Reed Collection, which has been sold in department stores like Belk and Macy's. Mia brings her work to the Coast Live stage to show off some new and personal designs from her line!

Find Mia's designs at MiaReidCollection.com