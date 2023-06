Father's Day deals from Rugged Evolution Beard Care on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Arrington Gavin returns to Coast Live to share some great deals on beard care and skincare products available from Rugged Evolution for Father's Day, plus a preview of Rugged Evo's upcoming Father's Day Extravaganza Event!

To check out Rugged Evolution's Father's Day deals, visit ruggedevo.com!

Rugged Evolution Father's Day Extravaganza

Sunday, June 18

Delta Hotels By Marriott

725 Woodlake Dr., Chesapeake

Benefits the Rugged Evolution Foundation

EventBrite.com

Paid for by Rugged Evolution Beard Care

ruggedevo.com