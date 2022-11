HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Philip and Kim Zettel join Coast Live to share a look at Cups and Claws Cat Cafe, where you can enjoy laid-back vibes and a nice cup of coffee while helping socialize homeless cats to ready them for their forever homes!

Cups and Claws Cat Cafe is featured as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!

Presented by Cups & Claws Cat Cafe

11006 Warwick Blvd Suite 458

Newport News, VA 23601

(757) 586-5122

cupsandclaws.com