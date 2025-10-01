Fil Fest 2025 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Fil Fest 2025 is an annual event dedicated to celebrating the culture of the Philippines. From music and performances to dancing and tasty food, it all goes down at the beach this weekend.

Coast got a peek at the artist whose design is all over the festival's merchandise, Lee Troxell, a teacher in Virginia Beach. Not only does he display his artwork on the shirts and hoodies for the fest, but he will also have his artwork on display during the weekend-long event.

Fil Fest USA 2025

Oct 3-5

Rudee Loop

Virginia Beach

Presented by: Coastal Edge