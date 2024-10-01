Fil Fest USA Heads to Portsmouth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The 10th annual Fil Fest USA is heading to Old Towne Portsmouth this weekend. The celebration takes place during Filipino American History Month and is a free fun time for people of all backgrounds and ages. This year’s theme is Innovation & Technology.

The two-day event kicks off October 5 & 6 with Mayor Shannon Glover recognizing teachers from the Philippines working in the Portsmouth Public School systems through the Global Teacher Program. Since Portsmouth has been redesignated as the Coast Guard City, Mayor Glover will also recognize Filipinos in the Coast Guard.

Fil Fest USA 2024

October 5 & 6

Festival Park at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

16 Crawford Circle

Portsmouth, VA

Fil Fest USA