Filmmakers discuss documentary film about Aberdeen Gardens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "The Aberdeen Gardens 158: Built By Us, For Us" is a documentary film that puts a spotlight on the Aberdeen gardens community, which was designed and built by African-Americans in 1935, and still stands today as a "monument to resilience." Director Tomeka Winborne and Co-Producer/Co-Writer David Barr join Coast Live to discuss the films origins, and why this story means so much to them personally.

You can stream "The Aberdeen Gardens 158: Built By Us, For Us" now at 400yaahc.gov/aberdeen-gardens. DVDs for the film are also available for purchase from the Aberdeen Gardens Foundation. To schedule a tour of our the newly-renovated historical museum at 57 Mary Peake Blvd. Hampton Virginia, call (757) 722-2345 or visit AberdeenGardensFoundation.org.