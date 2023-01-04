Financial help for homebuyers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The housing market is finally cooling, with experts predicting as much as a 15% drop in prices over the next year. But with interest rates continuing to rise, a 30-year mortgage is now at 7.33% — meaning that homebuyers still need all the help they can get.

Natalie Torres-Haddad, international award-winning author and a bilingual podcast host of "Financially Savvy in 20 minutes," shares a look at some helpful resources for people looking to buy their first home.

