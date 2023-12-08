Find gifts and give back with Coastal Edge this holiday season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and Heather Lakhani from Coastal Edge show off some stylish holiday gift suggestions, upcoming events for the whole family, and ways you can give back to the community at Coastal Edge.

Check out some of Coastal Edge's holiday events:

Coastal Edge Meet and Greet With Santa



Saturday, December 9 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall

Sunday, December 10 12pm -3pm at Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

Coastal Edge Brunch with the Grinch



Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

Coastal Edge Gift For Groms



Now through December 11 at all Coastal Edge locations

Visit the Coastal Edge location nearest to you:

Coastal Edge Pembroke Mall

4554 Virginia Beach Blvd

(757) 499-9155

Coastal Edge Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Pkwy

(757) 424-0055

Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

1157 Nimmo Pkwy

(757) 427-5665

Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall

701 Lynnhaven Pkwy

(757) 974-9714

Coastal Edge Oceanfront

316 21st St

(757) 422-4640

