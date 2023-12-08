Watch Now
Find gifts and give back with Coastal Edge this holiday season on Coast Live

Posted at 4:49 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 16:49:48-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani and Heather Lakhani from Coastal Edge show off some stylish holiday gift suggestions, upcoming events for the whole family, and ways you can give back to the community at Coastal Edge.

Check out some of Coastal Edge's holiday events:

Coastal Edge Meet and Greet With Santa

  • Saturday, December 9 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall
  • Sunday, December 10 12pm -3pm at Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

Coastal Edge Brunch with the Grinch

  • Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons

Coastal Edge Gift For Groms

  • Now through December 11 at all Coastal Edge locations

Visit the Coastal Edge location nearest to you:
Coastal Edge Pembroke Mall
4554 Virginia Beach Blvd
(757) 499-9155

Coastal Edge Greenbrier Mall
1401 Greenbrier Pkwy
(757) 424-0055

Coastal Edge Red Mill Commons
1157 Nimmo Pkwy
(757) 427-5665

Coastal Edge Lynnhaven Mall
701 Lynnhaven Pkwy
(757) 974-9714

Coastal Edge Oceanfront
316 21st St
(757) 422-4640

Paid for by Coastal Edge
coastaledge.com

