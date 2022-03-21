Find your scent for Fragrance Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS Va. - President of The Fragrance Foundation, Linda G. Levy, chats with Coast Live about the latest Spring fragrance trends, and gives us a look at some brand new limited-edition fragrances.

The Fragrance Foundation is hosting an all-day virtual event where consumers can join in and get a behind the scenes look at the fragrance industry and meet their favorite personalities and brands. The first 1,000 people to register will receive a complimentary Scent Journey Kit, courtesy of The Fragrance Foundation: https://fragranceday.org/ [fragranceday.org]

Presented by The Fragrance Foundation

Learn more at Fragrance.org