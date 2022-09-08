Watch Now
Finding a friendly and personal insurance agent on Coast Live

Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:03:20-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with Monica Barnes, an insurance agent with Virginia Farm Bureau, and Ed White, co-owner of the wine vendor "The Italian Cellar," about the experience of being a small business owner in the city of Suffolk, what's most important when you are working out the complex details of insurance, and why having a personal "guiding hand" to help with the fine print is crucial.

Presented by Monica L. Barnes, Virginia Farm Bureau
(757) 934-2321
vafb.com/agent/monicabarnes

The Italian Cellar
theitaliancellar.com
facebook.com/TheItalianCellar

