Finding a friendly and personal insurance agent on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with Monica Barnes, an insurance agent with Virginia Farm Bureau, and Ed White, co-owner of the wine vendor "The Italian Cellar," about the experience of being a small business owner in the city of Suffolk, what's most important when you are working out the complex details of insurance, and why having a personal "guiding hand" to help with the fine print is crucial.
Presented by Monica L. Barnes, Virginia Farm Bureau
(757) 934-2321
vafb.com/agent/monicabarnes
The Italian Cellar
theitaliancellar.com
facebook.com/TheItalianCellar