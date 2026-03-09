Finding Balance for Career Moms on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Psychologist, executive coach, and working mother, Dr. Anne Welsh breaks down how to balance it all in her new book, Ambitious Mother: From Surviving to Thriving in Your Career and at Home.

Welsh takes a deep dive into discovering the science behind why driven women are more vulnerable to burnout, anxiety, and chronic stress, and how to interrupt these patterns early.

One tip the psychologist suggests is that women change their perspective about what success

means for them personally.

Presented by: Dr. Anne Welsh