Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Finding Balance for Career Moms on Coast Live

High Achieving Women on Coast
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Psychologist, executive coach, and working mother, Dr. Anne Welsh breaks down how to balance it all in her new book, Ambitious Mother: From Surviving to Thriving in Your Career and at Home.

Welsh takes a deep dive into discovering the science behind why driven women are more vulnerable to burnout, anxiety, and chronic stress, and how to interrupt these patterns early.

One tip the psychologist suggests is that women change their perspective about what success
means for them personally.

Presented by: Dr. Anne Welsh

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast