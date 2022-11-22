Watch Now
Finding gifts for tech lovers on Coast Live

Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 17:26:36-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With the holiday season officially underway, it seems like just about everyone is shopping for the latest and greatest gadgets. But finding the right tech gift—and staying within your budget—can be challenging. Lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey joins Coast Live to share some great gift ideas that won't break the bank!

Presented by Fujitsu, PayPal, Rosetta Stone, and Kindle

Follow Stephanie on social media for more great gift suggestions!
Twitter: @TechLifeSteph
Instagram: @TechLifeSteph

