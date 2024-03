HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For 19 years, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth philanthropic program has honored extraordinary female non-profit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities. 2023 honoree Samantha Wettje joins Coast Live to discus how the program supports women who work hard to make a difference.

For more information, and to nominate a woman in your area by March 8, go to womenofworth.com

Paid for by L’Oréal Paris.