HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— They had 90-days to make a dent in hundreds of homicide cases in Houston, TX. A daunting task—but the first all- Latino team called the Chicano Squad rose to occasion back in the late 70s. Now a 2 part docuseries retells the gritty stories of this amazing team that changed the face of community policing. April Woodard spoke with one of the original Chicano Squad members, Jose' Selvera.

