First Case of 2026 on Coast Live

Case by Case 2026
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Winter weather in Hampton Roads can mean sunny skies in the 70’s one day and down to 30 with icy roads the next. That mix can lead to a disaster on the roads and sidewalks and if you get injured you may need a lawyer for representation.

On this episode of Case by Case, attorney Paul Hernandez explains three cases. Join us in figuring out the real-life case.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

