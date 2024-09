HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— With storms brewing up and down the coast one tool to help first responders do their job is communication. Downed lines and cellular events during a hurricane or tropical storm can make

turn a bad situation critical.

Now, Verizon Frontline is releasing its fourth annual Public Safety Communications Survey, which asked nearly 2000 first responders to determine the top priorities and growing concerns of these professionals.

