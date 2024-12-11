FiveTrips by Kendis Gibson on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— He’s a familiar face on TV as a network anchor, but behind the scenes, he was suffering in silence, battling childhood sexual abuse, discrimination, and depression. In his new book, “Five Trips,” Kendis Gibson recounts his trauma from growing up poor and sexually abused in the Country of Belize to his rise in broadcast journalism. He also details one of his lowest points dealing with PTSD and depression when a cocktail of alcohol and sleeping pills thwarted an attempt to leap off his New York City Hi-rise.

Gibson’s journey includes five literal trips to places like Hawaii, Peru, Arizona, Belize, and Big Sur where he experienced 5-psychedelic trips at each destination that he believes aided his mental health.

Five Trips by Kendis Gibson