Hampton Roads, Va.—There is something for everyone at Fleet Fest 25, an opportunity for civilians to see Norfolk Naval Station up close. There is a carnival for the kids, a tour of 4-warships and other vessels, a chili cook-off, and food trucks for every palate. April Woodard spoke to Captain Matt “Squeeze” Schlarmann about this weekend’s big event.

Make sure you take your government-issued ID doors open October 19th at 9am.

NavyLifeMA.com/FleetFest