HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - When their yearly vacation at the beach gets up-ended by COVID-19, the Floribama crew sets their sights on someplace out-of-the-way and truly exotic: the snow-capped mountains of Montana. Codi Butts and Candace Rice join us with some exciting details about the upcoming season and their time spent in a few new locations.

Season 4 of "Floribama Shore" airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. Go to www.mtv.com to learn more.