Folk Artist James Lee Stanley on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Folk Musician James Lee Stanley is a friend of Coast Live, and even though he lives in Los Angeles these days, he is still very much in touch with his Hampton Roads roots. James stops by Coast Live as our first featured musician to perform in-studio for Acoustic Music Friday in over two years, due to the pandemic. James performs two songs, Still Crazy For You and Live It Up Now.

Follow James' work at JamesLeeStanley.com and catch him at The Cross Roads Center on Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.