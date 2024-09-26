Former NFL Players Gather for Men's Health

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a—Billy McMullen is a former Philadephia Eagle who played 7 years in the NFL, winning the 2005 NFC Championship and earning a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX. After his career, Billy became heavily involved in the community, coaching and mentoring young people.

The University of Virginia All-American receiver is also a motivational speaker, who inspires people of all ages and backgrounds to understand their true identity.

McMullen and other former NFL players will be on a panel moderated by Coast Live Host, April Woodard discussing prostate cancer.

Presented by: Hampton Proton Cancer

