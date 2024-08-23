Former Pro Athletes, Terry and Wayne Kirby on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men and is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths. According to the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum (HRPHF), 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer; and for Black men, the risk of dying from low-grade prostate cancer is double that of any other race.

Former professional athletes and brothers, Terry and Wayne Kirby will be headlining The 2024 Prostate Cancer and Men's Health Awareness fair to create awareness, educate, and help prevent unnecessary deaths by encouraging early detection screenings.

Prostate Cancer and Men's Health Awareness Fair

Saturday, September 28

9-12pm

40 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton

Presented by: HamptonProton.org