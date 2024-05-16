Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Foster Care Awareness Month with The Up Center on Coast Live

Posted at 5:38 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:38:59-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sabrina Carr, Outreach Coordinator at The Up Center, joins Coast Live during Forster Care Awareness Month to discuss the current dire need for foster parents, who can help change the lives of local children by ensuring the don't fall through the cracks.

Local shelters and programs have a limited reach, and need your support. The Up Center has been providing child and family services for over 140 years. To learn how you can support the work The Up Center does for our community, visit theupcenter.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions