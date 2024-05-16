Foster Care Awareness Month with The Up Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sabrina Carr, Outreach Coordinator at The Up Center, joins Coast Live during Forster Care Awareness Month to discuss the current dire need for foster parents, who can help change the lives of local children by ensuring the don't fall through the cracks.

Local shelters and programs have a limited reach, and need your support. The Up Center has been providing child and family services for over 140 years. To learn how you can support the work The Up Center does for our community, visit theupcenter.org.