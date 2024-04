HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Cassavant-Boyle and Noelle Maldonado from Lil Roar Cat Rescue join Coast Live to discuss their mission to rescue, foster and place local cats in their forever homes, and the importance of volunteer efforts to accomplish that mission.

If you're interested in supporting Lil Roar by adopting, fostering, or donating, you can learn more on the organization's Facebook Page.