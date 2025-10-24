Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Frankie Quiñones on crafting his first hour-long comedy special on Coast Live

Frankie Quiñones on crafting his first hour-long comedy special
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedian Frankie Quiñones talks making "Damn That's Crazy," his first one-hour stand-up comedy special, working with director Ali Wong and his inspiration for on-stage material.

"Damn That's Crazy" is streaming now on Hulu.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast