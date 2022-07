HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seasonal Roots is an online farmer’s market that allows members to customize personal boxes of Virginia-grown, baked, and raised foods of all kinds! Karla Robinson, who leads the team at Seasonal Roots, stops by Coast Live to show off some of their offerings in an unboxing demonstration.

Presented by Seasonal Roots

seasonalroots.com/coast

Join "Seasonal Roots" for $10 until July 17! Use code “CoastLive”