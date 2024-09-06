Watch Now
Coast Live

From dine-in meals, to meal kits and more: "Clean Eatz" has it all on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dylan Richmond and Angie Pait visit Coast Live to discuss how Clean Eatz' diverse business model caters to all kinds of customers to provide a simple—and convenient—means to begin eating better and living healthier.

Stop by your closest Clean Eatz for a quick lunch, to stock up on nutrition products and to order your next meal plan!

  • Chesapeake: 1036 Volvo Pkwy.
  • Virginia Beach: 1065 Independence Blvd.
  • Norfolk: 7628 Granby St.

Paid for by Clean Eatz. To learn more, visit CleanEatz.com.

