HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—You often hear the storyline that a wanted criminal has probably fled to Mexico, but what you may not know is there is a special task force to capture wanted men and women at the border. The elite Mexican police unit is highlighted in a special A&E docuseries called, Fugitive Hunters Mexico. Intense and often dangerous, Victoria Castillo shared her experience as the series translator during the undercover stakeouts.

Presented by: A&E